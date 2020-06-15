Winnipeg fire crews called to 4 house fires overnight and Monday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg firefighters were kept busy with four separate house fires Sunday night into Monday morning.

The busy night started when the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was first called to a two-storey converted residential building on Agnes Street around 11:30 p.m. Sunday and put it out within an hour.

Crews then responded to a duplex fire on Alfred Avenue about 1:50 a.m. and got it under control quickly, but had to return for a hot spot a couple of hours later.

There was another house fire on Disraeli Street shortly after 3:30 a.m. The city says the home was fully engulfed when crews arrived, forcing them to use a defensive attack until they were able to get in and attack the blaze from the inside.

Firefighters had to return to the house later in the morning to put out hot spots. Fire officials say the fire was started by a cigarette butt that had been carelessly disposed of.

Crews had to return to the home on Disraeli Street to put out hot spots. Abigail Turner/Global News

Finally firefighters were called to a fire on a deck at a bungalow on Harbison Avenue East around 8:13 a.m. Monday.

Crews were able to get the fire under control before it spread to the house. Officials say the fire on the deck was also caused by a cigarette butt.

There were no injuries reported in any of the four fires, and the causes of the first two remain under investigation.

–With files from the Canadian Press