Crime

Man who allegedly threw brick at woman in Halifax facing charges

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted June 15, 2020 5:31 pm
Updated June 15, 2020 5:33 pm
Halifax police chief Dan Kinsella speaks to media. .
Halifax police chief Dan Kinsella speaks to media. . Alexander Quon/Global News

A 31-year-old man who allegedly threw rocks at a home and a brick at a woman in Halifax Monday morning is now facing charges.

Halifax Regional Police say they received a complaint just after 11:30 a.m. of a man throwing rocks at a home in the 2400 block of Brunswick Street.

READ MORE: Man facing charges after ‘physical disturbance’ in Dartmouth: Halifax police

Police say the man broke two windows.

“The man was also observed throwing a brick at a woman walking in the area and physically assaulting her,” police said in a news release Monday, adding the woman wasn’t injured.

Police say the woman didn’t know the suspect, calling the assault “random.”

The man couldn’t be found when police arrived but was arrested a short distance away on Gottingen Street.

READ MORE: Man charged after threatening to burn down Halifax Police HQ

The man remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Halifax court on Tuesday to face charges of assault, assault with a weapon and mischief/property damage.

CrimeHalifaxHalifax Regional Policehalifax policeGottingen StreetBrunswick Street
