Health

Coronavirus: Ontario proposing all health units collect race-based data on COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 15, 2020 4:40 pm
Updated June 15, 2020 4:42 pm
COVID-19 health data will help prevent future spread of the coronavirus
WATCH ABOVE: Special advisor for the new Ontario Health Data Platform for COVID-19, Dr. Jane Philpott, tells Mercedes Stephenson she will make recommendations for collecting race-based COVID-19 data and that going forward, we need to do much better in this area.

TORONTO — The Ontario government is proposing all health units begin collecting race-based data on COVID-19.

The province announced the change Monday after saying earlier this month it was considering the move.

The health minister says the government has made the proposal after requests from community leaders and public health experts.

READ MORE: Ontario mulls collection of race-based coronavirus data; some argue it’s essential

Christine Elliott says some groups may be at greater risk of COVID-19 infection, including racialized communities and those with lower incomes.

She says collecting the data will help guide decisions as the province works to stop the spread of the virus.

Some health units, including Ottawa, Toronto, Middlesex-London and Sudbury, have already been collecting such data.

Coronavirus outbreak: Ford names more regions set to start Stage 2 of Phase 2 reopening
© 2020 The Canadian Press
