Coronavirus: Ontario proposing all health units collect race-based data on COVID-19

TORONTO — The Ontario government is proposing all health units begin collecting race-based data on COVID-19.

The province announced the change Monday after saying earlier this month it was considering the move.

The health minister says the government has made the proposal after requests from community leaders and public health experts.

Christine Elliott says some groups may be at greater risk of COVID-19 infection, including racialized communities and those with lower incomes.

She says collecting the data will help guide decisions as the province works to stop the spread of the virus.

Some health units, including Ottawa, Toronto, Middlesex-London and Sudbury, have already been collecting such data.

