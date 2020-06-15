Menu

Politics

Saskatchewan’s 2020-21 budget to be tabled Monday

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted June 15, 2020 4:02 pm
Updated June 15, 2020 4:11 pm

On Monday, Finance Minister Donna Harpauer will present Saskatchewan’s 2020-21 budget in the legislature.

The budget was scheduled to be tabled on March 18, but the coronavirus pandemic derailed the government’s plan. Instead, the government released its spending plan for the year which included over $14.15 million in expenditures.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan bracing for deficit that will take years to recover from: finance minister

At 2:15 p.m., Harpauer will table the budget which will include the projected revenue for 2020-21 and the deficit for the year.

In April, the government said they project a revenue shortfall of $1.3 billion to $3.3 billion.

CoronavirusSask PoliticsGovernment of SaskatchewanSask BudgetSaskatchewan Budgetbudget 2020Saskatchewan Legislaturebudget 2020-21
