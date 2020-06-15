Saskatchewan’s 2020-21 budget to be tabled Monday

Send this page to someone via email

On Monday, Finance Minister Donna Harpauer will present Saskatchewan’s 2020-21 budget in the legislature.

The budget was scheduled to be tabled on March 18, but the coronavirus pandemic derailed the government’s plan. Instead, the government released its spending plan for the year which included over $14.15 million in expenditures.

At 2:15 p.m., Harpauer will table the budget which will include the projected revenue for 2020-21 and the deficit for the year.

In April, the government said they project a revenue shortfall of $1.3 billion to $3.3 billion.

Story continues below advertisement