Crime

Peterborough woman arrested after assaulting paramedic: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 15, 2020 1:48 pm
A Peterborough woman is accused of assaulting a paramedic.
A Peterborough woman is accused of assaulting a paramedic. Peterborough Paramedics

A Peterborough woman has been arrested and charged with assault following a weekend incident involving a paramedic.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Saturday night the woman was receiving medical care when she allegedly assaulted a paramedic.

READ MORE: Violence against paramedics, healthcare workers at core of Bill C-211

Police were called and arrested the woman.

Sabrina-Blue Wilson, 19, of no fixed address, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with assault.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 13.

