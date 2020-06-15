Peterborough woman arrested after assaulting paramedic: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough woman has been arrested and charged with assault following a weekend incident involving a paramedic.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Saturday night the woman was receiving medical care when she allegedly assaulted a paramedic.

Police were called and arrested the woman.

Sabrina-Blue Wilson, 19, of no fixed address, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with assault.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 13.

