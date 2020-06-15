Gagetown ferry service returning following years-long cancellation

Send this page to someone via email

As of July 1, ferry service will be restored to the Village of Gagetown, N.B., following a shutdown that lasted several years.

The provincial government announced the ferry’s return on Monday afternoon, just two weeks ahead of its first scheduled day of service.

A statement on the New Brunswick government website says that it will run seven days a week continuing until the fall. A tweet on the province’s Twitter account indicates it will operate for 12 hours each day although the hours aren’t listed.

READ MORE: Gagetown ferry could return to small village as province reviews service

Ross Wetmore, the minister of agriculture, aquaculture and fisheries, and the area MLA have long fought for the reinstatement of the ferry, which locals say was an important transportation link, particularly for farmers who were forced to drive slow-moving vehicles around the body of water, making for a longer journey.

Story continues below advertisement

“Having reliable access to transportation infrastructure is critical for any community’s long-term viability and success,” Wetmore said in a statement. “Restoring the ferry service will also ensure the tourism and agricultural sectors in Gagetown and surrounding communities continue to grow and thrive in the years to come.”

READ MORE: Gagetown residents express mixed emotions over province’s new ferry, continue fight for their own

In the statement, N.B. Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Bill Oliver added: “Our government committed to returning ferry service to the people of Gagetown and today we fulfill that commitment.”

“Having this ferry service back in the community will be a huge benefit for the tourism and agricultural sectors in the region.”

The re-addition of the Gagetown service brings the total back to six crossings on the Saint John and Kennebecasis Rivers. They operate free of charge to the more than 3.5 million passengers who use them each year.