Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

BC Ferries worker dies after falling into Fraser River

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 15, 2020 12:21 pm
The B.C. ferry Queen of Coquitlam leaves Horseshoe Bay in this file photo.
The B.C. ferry Queen of Coquitlam leaves Horseshoe Bay in this file photo. CP PHOTO/Chuck Stoody

A BC Ferries worker died last Friday after falling into the Fraser River.

In an email to Global News, spokesperson Deb Marshall said the employee was working in the fleet maintenance unit in Richmond when they fell into the water.

Police and search and rescue authorities recovered the body on Saturday.

“This is extremely distressing news for all of us and our hearts go out to his family and friends, to our employees who work at the fleet maintenance unit alongside this person, and to our entire BC Ferries family,” Marshall said.

The company also reached out to the worker’s immediate family, she said.

READ MORE: BC Ferries to require passengers to have face masks on longer sailings

Story continues below advertisement

No other details were released.

WorkSafeBC is now investigating.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC FerriesFraser Riverbc ferries workerBC Ferries deathBC Ferries RichmondBC Ferries worker deathRichmond fleet unit
Flyers
More weekly flyers