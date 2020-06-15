BC Ferries worker dies after falling into Fraser River

Send this page to someone via email

A BC Ferries worker died last Friday after falling into the Fraser River.

In an email to Global News, spokesperson Deb Marshall said the employee was working in the fleet maintenance unit in Richmond when they fell into the water.

Police and search and rescue authorities recovered the body on Saturday.

“This is extremely distressing news for all of us and our hearts go out to his family and friends, to our employees who work at the fleet maintenance unit alongside this person, and to our entire BC Ferries family,” Marshall said.

The company also reached out to the worker’s immediate family, she said.

No other details were released.

WorkSafeBC is now investigating.