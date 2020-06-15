Nickelodeon announces SpongeBob is member of the LGBTQ2 community

Send this page to someone via email

Over the weekend, Nickelodeon announced that SpongeBob SquarePants is a member of the LGBTQ2 community.

“Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ+ community and their allies this month and every month,” Nickelodeon tweeted with a photo of SpongeBob, Avatar character Korra, who is bisexual, and Canadian transgender actor Michael D. Cohen.

Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ+ community and their allies this month and every month 🌈 ⁣

(🎨: by @ramzymasri) pic.twitter.com/pENmTaQB0h — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) June 13, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

SpongeBob SquarePants creator Stephen Hillenburg announced in 2005 that he never intended for SpongeBob or his best friend Patrick Starfish to “be gay.”

“We never intended them to be gay. I consider them to be almost asexual,” he told Reuters at the time. “We’re just trying to be funny and this has nothing to do with the show.”

“Spongebob is gay” became a trending topic on Twitter after Nickelodeon tweeted the photos.

Some fans of the show were excited about the news.

GAY SPONGEBOB STANS RISEEEEEEE pic.twitter.com/mF2qhMSKu2 — brittany (@brittany_broski) June 14, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

if spongebob can say ‘gay rights’ and ‘black live matter” all in one weekend, you can too. pic.twitter.com/fmEnkEGxaS — XY (@XavierXY) June 14, 2020

I don't care if Spongebob is gay/asexual the only thing that matters is Spongebob made my childhood enjoyable, Thank you Spongebob.🥰🥺 pic.twitter.com/RsmHt3ak1H — 𝔞𝔫𝔫𝔫𝔞𝔞𝔞۵ (@annevillaflor9) June 14, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Many pointed out that Nickelodeon did not specify which sexuality or gender expression SpongeBob identifies with.

People fighting about whether Spongebob is gay or asexual, but he can literally be both. https://t.co/SujaXcKe7d — ✿ Blake 💜 ⁷ ✿ (@retromoonjin) June 14, 2020

Have y'all ever even watched SpongeBob?? Dude can be gay And asexual calm yourselves.

See attached: pic.twitter.com/YcmwrEKrTm — fio (@stressfoo) June 14, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

What spongebob being in nicks post is really about- the character is confirmed ace but I genuinely think the art was made to show the people on the show are allies to the gay community so can y’all stop overreacting about a cartoon sponges sexuality #spongebobgay pic.twitter.com/euTenvMQVo — Just Justin (@JustinLugo15) June 14, 2020

On the topic of Spongebob:

1. Nickelodeon said he was LGBT+, not gay. Aspecs are still LGBT+.

2. Even if they said he was gay, you can be homoromantic (gay) and asexual (ace)!

3. While sponges CAN reproduce asexually, they ARE sexual and often imtersex, so still LGBT+. — BritneyMorgan🐽fixthepolice (@BritneyMorgan91) June 14, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

nickelodeon shines a light on Spongebob as being in the LGBTQ+ community and everyone immediately jumps to him being gay. Despite him already being outed as asexual in the early 2000's. Guess we're just… forgetting asexual is part of that community again huh? — 🖤🤍💜 💥⚙️ Aye Matey ⚙️💥 🖤🤍💜 (@piratefishmama) June 13, 2020

ppl acting like like spongebob can’t be gay AND asexual pic.twitter.com/LI7ALi3HhK — oj (@antiapplegang) June 13, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Some people said they already knew that SpongeBob was part of the LGBTQ2 community

Ppl are really freaking out about the SpongeBob LGBTQ+ tweet and I'm like: pic.twitter.com/xurVjEDSy7 — _kairy_draws_ (@_kairy_draws_) June 14, 2020

I need to know who thought spongebob was straight because we all knew he was gay. pic.twitter.com/DZHh7nfW6t — SharielTheGreat (@Saffire569) June 14, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

the straights: SPONGEBOB ISN’T GAY then explain this.. there is no heterosexual explanation for this. pic.twitter.com/hbPlwXyi9h — BLACK LIVES MATTER! (@anselsthirdleg) June 14, 2020

Sponge Bob is gay. Me pic.twitter.com/DfxbIsAhPq — Lewis | #GirlLikeMe 19th|06|20 (@Shak_Supreme) June 14, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Nickelodeon: Spongebob is gay 👀 the world: pic.twitter.com/2yFz9seX48 — X (@israelrrrz) June 14, 2020

Other people on Twitter noted that the SpongeBob SquarePants creator already announced that the character is asexual.

Just gonna leave this here. Been seeing a ton of false info about Spongebob recently so here's the facts pic.twitter.com/pXIf45jp49 — ❄The Legendary Angel❄ (@TheColdLegend) June 14, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

People mad about sponge bob being asexual is hilarious. He literally produces asexually in the show. pic.twitter.com/5nFfAkbFOk — Robyn (Reese) (@Viking_Magic) June 14, 2020

Me seeing Nickelodeon announce Spongebob as gay after Hillenburg had constantly declared him asexual for 10+ years pic.twitter.com/LawpIp5Ami — Tino (@guapoXhenni) June 14, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

nickelodeon just said spongebob is lgbtqia+. because spongebob was confirmed as asexual by the creator in 2005. and asexuals are lgbtqia+. yes, you can be gay and asexual, but also keep in mind that being lgbtqia+ doesn't just mean same gender attraction. — 💙autistic pan aroace💙/ily kat🏹 (@percybluefood) June 14, 2020

SpongeBob is asexual, not gay lol

It's the lack of sexual attraction to others, or low or absent interest in or desire for sexual activity. Stephen Hillenburg confirmed this in 2002. Note that real life sea sponges could be asexual. pic.twitter.com/lDPrzEmuYo — Jo 🌌 (@Trudermark) June 15, 2020

Story continues below advertisement