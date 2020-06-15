Hank Williams Jr.’s daughter, 27, killed in Tennessee car crash

Send this page to someone via email

Country singer Hank Williams Jr.‘s daughter Katherine Williams-Dunning was killed in a car crash in Tennessee on Saturday night. She was 27.

A spokesperson for the Tennessee Highway Patrol says Williams-Dunning was driving an SUV towing a boat when it crossed the median and rolled over northeast of Paris, Tenn.

Williams-Dunning was killed in the crash and her husband, 29-year-old Tyler J. Dunning, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was airlifted to a Nashville hospital, but his condition is currently not known.

“This is an active investigation and more details will be made available later,” a Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesman said.

Williams has not commented publicly on the death of his daughter.

Singer Holly Williams paid tribute to her “precious little sister” on Instagram.

“I have no words. On Friday morning I talked the family into taking this picture and had no idea it would be our last together with my precious little sister Katie,” she wrote. “We all went to my great aunts funeral on Thursday who we all loved dearly, and now are faced with another one.

“ALL we need is prayers. My daddy. My little brother. Katie’s husband (he is awake and responding don’t know injury extent yet). My niece and nephew. Her Mama. The Dunning family. All of us. So. Many. Prayers. Jesus is close. Thank you all.”

Country singer Travis Tritt said he’s known Williams-Dunning since she was a kid and called the news “heartbreaking.”

“This news is just heartbreaking. My family and I knew Katie ever since she was a kid. I cannot even imagine what Hank, Mary Jane and the rest of the Williams family are going through right now. Please say a prayer for all of them and share your love any way you can,” he tweeted.

This news is just heartbreaking. My family and I knew Katie ever since she was a kid. I cannot even imagine what Hank, Mary Jane and the rest of the Williams family are going through right now. Please say a prayer for all of them and share your love any way you can. https://t.co/bAJgcUTviR — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) June 14, 2020

Many others took to social media to share their condolences.

RIP Katie Williams-Dunning, My Prayers to the entire family- May y'all be at Peace- — Dave Altizer (@bigd1104) June 14, 2020

Love and Prayers for Bocephus @HankJr and family. My heart breaks for you. R.I.P. Katie Williams-Dunning 💔 — Donna Comstock (@kracker_addict) June 14, 2020

My condolences to @HankJr , @hilwill and all of the Williams family on the loss of Hank's Daughter & Hillary's Little Sister, Katie Williams-Dunning. It is a tragic loss. I have felt your pain of the unexpected loss of losing a sibling to a horrible accident. RIP Katie🙏🙏😢 — Tim Hickman (@Flao2man) June 15, 2020

Prayers and condolences

To @HankJr 🙏❤

In the passing of his all too young daughter Katherine Willuams-Dunning. 💔 pic.twitter.com/vaPYEmsQ4m — Hello Country (@HelloCountryUSA) June 14, 2020

Very sad news about the loss of @HankJr, his youngest daughter Katherine killed in a car crash. condolences to him and his family. #RIP pic.twitter.com/ujLzWUKUAc — Waylon Jennings Songs (@WaymoreJennings) June 14, 2020

I woke up this morning to hear the sad news of @HankJr daughter Katie was Killed in a tragic car accident my thoughts and prayers are with @HankJr family at this different time. 🙏😢 pic.twitter.com/TsqNaK5X2E — Lisa Countess davis (@CountessDavis) June 14, 2020

my God this is terrible. just devastating. my prayers are with you @HankJr and family tonight https://t.co/AlzjZuHshk — Andrew Pope (@TheAndrewPope) June 14, 2020

Williams-Dunning and her husband got married in October 2015 and share two children, Beau, 5, and Audrey, 2.

—With files from The Associated Press