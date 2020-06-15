Surrey RCMP seek missing 16-year-old girl

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in finding a 16-year-old girl.

Ocean Austin was last seen at 2 a.m. on Sunday, June 14 in the 15400 block of 105 Avenue.

READ MORE: RCMP still searching for teen girl missing since Wednesday in river south of Lethbridge

Police describe Austin as Aboriginal, 5′ 2″ tall, weighs approximately 100 lbs, has long black hair with orange red steaks, and brown eyes.

Officers and family are concerned for her health and well-being.

She is known to take public transit and frequent the Whalley and Guildford neighbourhoods.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477, quoting file number 2020-89550.

Story continues below advertisement