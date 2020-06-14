Transit service resumes after suspected grenade found at Bridgeport Station

Police closed the Canada Line’s Bridgeport Station for several hours on Sunday, after a TransLink driver reported seeing a grenade on his bus.
The Metro Vancouver Transit Police say an explosives disposal unit was called to the scene, and seized what is believed to be a grenade.
According to police, the driver spotted the suspected grenade in a man’s wheeled grocery cart on the bus around 11 a.m.
Police evacuated the bus and arrested the man.
Police say the scene has since been cleared, and Canada Line and bus service have resumed.
Additional cleaning and physical distancing measures coming to Metro Vancouver transit
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments