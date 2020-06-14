Pilot suffers minor injuries after plane crashes in Ottawa River: paramedics

Send this page to someone via email

A plane carrying a single occupant crashed into the Ottawa River on Sunday.

The Ottawa Paramedic Service said they responded to a report of a plane in the water just before 3 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Constance Bay.

People who were in boats jumped into the river to rescue the man, who suffered minor injuries, according to Ottawa paramedics.

He was sent to hospital in stable condition.

14:48 Responded to plane in the water near Constance Bay. Witnesses in boats jumped in water, rescued single occupant of plane and took him to shore. Adult male, minor injuries, treated by paramedics. Pt stable condition in hospital #ottnews — Ottawa Paramedic Svc (@OttawaParamedic) June 14, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa fire officials said the aircraft and another small plane collided prior to the crash. The other plane landed safely at Arnprior Airport.

Ottawa Police would only confirm there is a police operation in the area of Constance Bay and said more information was expected to be released shortly.

–With files from the Canadian Press