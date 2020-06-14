Mixed sweet crude spilled from Trans Mountain pipeline, amount still unclear

Send this page to someone via email

Trans Mountain says the product that spilled from its Sumas Pump Station in Abbotsford was mixed sweet crude, but has yet to say how much was released.

The pipeline was shut down early Saturday and remained shut down Sunday, amid cleanup operations.

The company says that a control centre alarm alerted it to the spill in the “early morning hours” of Saturday.

According to provincial regulators, the spill occurred around 11:20 p.m. Friday night.

“The spilled material has not migrated offsite due to the incident site having perimeter berms,” said B.C. Spill Response Saturday afternoon.

Global News has asked both Trans Mountain and the Ministry of Environment how much material was actually spilled.

Both agencies are expected to provide an update Sunday.

Trans Mountain said Saturday that the spill had been fully “contained” and that there was no risk to the public.

The Union of BC Indian Chiefs said Sunday that spilled oil escaped into a field adjacent to the pump station, which is also owned by Trans Mountain, but leased for agricultural uses.

“Our main concern is for the clean-up of this spill and preventing further impacts to our territory. We need to have our monitors on the ground immediately,” said Sumas First Nation Chief Dalton Silver in a statement.

“We need to understand what is going on from our point of view, how much oil spilled, what has been impacted, and what needs to be done to clean it up. We cannot continue to have our land desecrated by oil spills. This is the fourth time in 15 years that this pipeline has had a spill on our land.”

B.C. Spill Response said Trans Mountain’s Oil Spill Containment and Recovery (OSCAR) trailers, vacuum trucks and emergency response contractors had been deployed to the site.

An environmental emergency response officer (EERO) from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy was also deployed to the site.

Trans Mountain says an investigation into the cause remains underway.