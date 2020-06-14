June snowfall on the Okanagan Connector

Send this page to someone via email

We are less than a week away from the first official day of summer, but that didn’t stop snow from falling on Highway 97C Sunday morning.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the highway between Merritt and Kelowna warning that 2 to 5 cm of snow could fall Sunday morning.

Meteorologist Colin Tam said having snow on the Okanagan Connector at this time of year is not an annual occurrence but isn’t unheard of.

Tam is predicting the snow will taper out late Sunday afternoon.

Mid-morning highway cam footage showed snow at higher elevations including the Pennask Summit.