Nobody hurt in large fire at Oakville commercial building

Halton Regional Police are investigating the cause of a large fire at a commercial property in Oakville, Ont.
The Oakville Fire Department was called to 465 Wyecroft Rd., just before 1 a.m. Saturday and arrived on scene as the building was engulfed in flames.
Police officers closed the road between Fourth Line and Dorval Drive and say no area residents or businesses needed to be evacuated.
The road has since been reopened.
Investigators say the cause of the fire was not suspicious.
Police say no one was injured, and a damage estimate is still being calculated.
