Nobody hurt in large fire at Oakville commercial building

Send this page to someone via email

Halton Regional Police are investigating the cause of a large fire at a commercial property in Oakville, Ont.

The Oakville Fire Department was called to 465 Wyecroft Rd., just before 1 a.m. Saturday and arrived on scene as the building was engulfed in flames.

Police officers closed the road between Fourth Line and Dorval Drive and say no area residents or businesses needed to be evacuated.

The road has since been reopened.

#Oakville Road closures: 4th Line/Wyecroft Rd, Dorval Drove/Wyecroft Rd, & Wyecroft in between those points have been shut down as a result of the fire. No evacuations necessary, no injuries. Source of the blaze not yet known. Media area at the scene. Investigation ongoing. ^es — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) June 14, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

COMMERCIAL BUSINESS FIRE

The Halton Regional Police Service and Oakville Fire Dept. were called to a commercial business fire at 465 Wyecroft Road at 12:38 am. Upon arrival the building was engulfed. No injuries & fire has been extinguished. Road closures in effect. ^es — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) June 14, 2020

OAKVILLE FIRE UPDATE

The investigation into the blaze at 465 Wyecroft Road has deemed the cause of the fire not to be suspicious. All roads have been reopened. Thanks for your patience! — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) June 14, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say the cause of the fire was not suspicious.

Police say no one was injured, and a damage estimate is still being calculated.