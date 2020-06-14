Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Nobody hurt in large fire at Oakville commercial building

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted June 14, 2020 9:34 am
Firefighters battled a blaze at a commercial building in Oakville on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Firefighters battled a blaze at a commercial building in Oakville on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Matthew Trevithick / 980 CFPL

Halton Regional Police are investigating the cause of a large fire at a commercial property in Oakville, Ont.

The Oakville Fire Department was called to 465 Wyecroft Rd., just before 1 a.m. Saturday and arrived on scene as the building was engulfed in flames.

Police officers closed the road between Fourth Line and Dorval Drive and say no area residents or businesses needed to be evacuated.

The road has since been reopened.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say the cause of the fire was not suspicious.

Police say no one was injured, and a damage estimate is still being calculated.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Halton Regional Policehalton policeOakville FireCommercial building fireOakville Fire Department465 Wyecroft Roadfire in Oakville
Flyers
More weekly flyers