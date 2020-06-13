Plamondon man drowns in Lac la Biche: Alberta RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 57-year-old Plamondon man is dead after drowning in Lac la Biche on Saturday.

After 10 a.m., RCMP received a report of a “boat on Lac la Biche that appeared to be in distress, going in circles with no one on board.”

At 11:30 a.m., crews recovered a body, saying only one person was on the boat at the time, police said.

Police said the man’s death was accidental, so foul play is not suspected.

Lac la Biche is about 215 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

