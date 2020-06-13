Menu

Plamondon man drowns in Lac la Biche: Alberta RCMP

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted June 13, 2020 9:58 pm
Updated June 13, 2020 10:00 pm
RCMP said a man drowned in Lac la Biche on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
The Canadian Press Images-Mario Beauregard

A 57-year-old Plamondon man is dead after drowning in Lac la Biche on Saturday.

After 10 a.m., RCMP received a report of a “boat on Lac la Biche that appeared to be in distress, going in circles with no one on board.”

At 11:30 a.m., crews recovered a body, saying only one person was on the boat at the time, police said.

Police said the man’s death was accidental, so foul play is not suspected.

READ MORE: 2 teenage girls dead, search underway for 3rd missing in southern Alberta river

Lac la Biche is about 215 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

