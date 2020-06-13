Missing and murdered Indigenous people rally planned for Sunday in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

Following a week of Black Lives Matter rallies in Regina, another protest is planned for the Saskatchewan Legislature grounds — this time with a focus on missing and murdered Indigenous people.

“There is so much violence toward Indigenous people and it is time to speak up about it,” reads the description on the Facebook event page. “No more silence! We need to stand together.”

The event is set to begin at 1 pm. Attendees are asked to bring hand sanitizer and masks and to practise physical distancing.

“This month is Indigenous History month,” the description continues. “We need to be the change, and it starts now.”

Story continues below advertisement