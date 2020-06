Send this page to someone via email

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 has struck the Taiwan region early on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 20 km, EMSC said. It was revised from its initial measurement of magnitude 6 and depth of 55 km.

Taiwan, a self-ruled island that China considers its own, lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

