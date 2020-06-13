Menu

Coronavirus: 2020 Across the Lake Swim cancelled because of COVID-19

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 13, 2020 5:38 pm
The 2020 Across the Lake Swim in Kelowna, which started in 1949, was slated to run July 18, but has been cancelled because of COVID-19.
The nation’s longest-running open-water swim event has been cancelled because of coronavirus concerns.

The 2020 Across the Lake Swim in Kelowna was shelved this week, with organizers citing COVID-19 as to why the 72nd annual crossing won’t take place.

The 2.1-kilometre swim across Okanagan Lake, which started in 1949, was slated to run on July 18.

Other area swims were also cancelled, including:

  • Rattle Island Swim (from Swim Bay in Peachland to Rattlesnake Island (3.1 km) or around the island (7 km).
  • Kid’s Shore Splash swim (Kelowna, ages 5-12).
  • Kalamalka Lake Swim (1.5 km or 4.5 km swim).
  • Gellatlay Bay Swim (2.5 km or 5 km).

“In accordance with government orders and public health guidance, we are incredibly sad to announce that we have made the difficult decision to cancel all Across the Lake Swim events in 2020,” said a statement on the event’s website. “We look forward to seeing you in 2021.”

