Winnipeg house fire under investigation

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted June 13, 2020 3:23 pm
Fire officials say the fire was in a vacant bungalow in the 500 block of Burrows Avenue.
Fire officials say the fire was in a vacant bungalow in the 500 block of Burrows Avenue. Joe Scarpelli/Global News

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to a fire in a home on Saturday around noon.

Fire officials say the fire was in a vacant bungalow in the 500 block of Burrows Avenue.

When crews arrived on scene, they encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the house.

READ MORE: Winnipeg’s Waverley West to get long-awaited fire hall

A defensive attack was launched until it was deemed safe to enter the structure to fight the fire offensively. The fire was declared under control at 12:16 p.m.

Crews completed a search of the structure and no occupants were found. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimates are currently available but the house had extensive damage from a previous fire.

Two firefighters injured in Borebank blaze in Winnipeg
Two firefighters injured in Borebank blaze in Winnipeg
