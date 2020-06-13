Winnipeg house fire under investigation

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to a fire in a home on Saturday around noon.

Fire officials say the fire was in a vacant bungalow in the 500 block of Burrows Avenue.

When crews arrived on scene, they encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the house.

A defensive attack was launched until it was deemed safe to enter the structure to fight the fire offensively. The fire was declared under control at 12:16 p.m.

Crews completed a search of the structure and no occupants were found. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimates are currently available but the house had extensive damage from a previous fire.

