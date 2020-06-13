Menu

Night rescue for injured hiker on Okanagan Mountain Park

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 13, 2020 1:05 pm
Central Okanagan Search and Rescue crews were called out to Divide Lake in Okanagan Mountain Park on Friday night just before 10 p.m.
Central Okanagan Search and Rescue crews were called out to Divide Lake in Okanagan Mountain Park on Friday night just before 10 p.m. COSAR

An injured hiker in the Central Okanagan needed rescuing Friday night.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) said crews were called out just before 10 p.m., to rescue the hiker at Divide Lake.

Located in Okanagan Mountain Park, Divide Lake is approximately five kilometres northwest of Chute Lake.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: COSAR still operational but with added precautions

On social media, COSAR said the subject and their party were located and brought down by rescue members via ATVs and a utility-terrain vehicle (UTV).

“The subject was handed off to B.C. Ambulance at the trailhead,” said COSAR.

“The subject and their party were well prepared and did a great job of handling the situation prior to COSAR members arriving in scene.”

Story continues below advertisement

For more about COSAR, click here.

