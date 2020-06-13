Rescue operation on the St. Lawrence saves drifting windsurfer in Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

A rescue operation on the St. Lawrence River in Quebec ended well for a windsurfer Friday.

Officials say strong winds with sudden gusts and an ebbing tide caused the windsurfer to drift quickly.

A call to 911 was made at 3:48 p.m. for a man who seemed to be in distress for twenty minutes on the river. The windsurfer was seen from Boulevard Sainte-Anne, not far from Baie de Beauport.

READ MORE: Man dead, suspect at large after shots fired in Pierrefonds: police

The nautical rescue teams of the Quebec Fire Protection Service (SPCIQ) were deployed. The Quebec City Police Service (SPVQ) was also mobilized and the Canadian Coast Guard notified.

With their inflatable boats, the firefighters were able to reach the windsurfer and bring him back to dry land.

Story continues below advertisement

The rescue operation lasted approximately one hour.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Military deployment to Quebec, Ontario long-term care homes extended to June 26

Beauport Bay is a very popular place for windsurfers.

Rescuers remind those who practice water sports of the importance of wearing a life jacket, wetsuit and helmet, adding the man who was rescued was lucky to escape unharmed.