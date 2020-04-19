Coronavirus: COSAR still operational but with added precautions

Send this page to someone via email

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) says it is still operational during the novel coronavirus pandemic but their responses will likely look a little different than in pre-COVID-19 times.

The organization said its members went out to help two ATV riders who were having mechanical problems near the Kettle Valley Railway just before midnight on Saturday.

Nine search and rescue members responded but, due to the pandemic, the majority remained at the search base as backup, COSAR said.

COSAR said it only sent two members wearing personal protective equipment to meet the stranded riders.

Depending on the call, the group said, during the pandemic, it may have to limit the way it responds and provide protective equipment for search teams and/or rescue subjects.

During Saturday’s call out, the search and rescue group said the stranded ATV riders eventually got their ATVs going and connected with the search team.

Search manager Kevin Birnie said the pair did the right thing by bringing proper cold weather gear with them, staying with their machines and calling for help.

But during the pandemic, more than ever, the search and rescue group is urging people not to undertake high risk outdoor activities that could get them hurt or stranded.