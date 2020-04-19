Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Coronavirus: COSAR still operational but with added precautions

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted April 19, 2020 7:17 pm
Central Okanagan Search and Rescue responds to help two stranded ATV riders. .
Central Okanagan Search and Rescue responds to help two stranded ATV riders. . Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) says it is still operational during the novel coronavirus pandemic but their responses will likely look a little different than in pre-COVID-19 times.

The organization said its members went out to help two ATV riders who were having mechanical problems near the Kettle Valley Railway just before midnight on Saturday.

Related News

Nine search and rescue members responded but, due to the pandemic, the majority remained at the search base as backup, COSAR said.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Thinking of a hike this weekend? B.C. search-and-rescue crews say you’re putting them at risk

COSAR said it only sent two members wearing personal protective equipment to meet the stranded riders.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Depending on the call, the group said, during the pandemic, it may have to limit the way it responds and provide protective equipment for search teams and/or rescue subjects.

Story continues below advertisement

During Saturday’s call out, the search and rescue group said the stranded ATV riders eventually got their ATVs going and connected with the search team.

READ MORE: Search and rescue teams issue Easter long weekend warning

Search manager Kevin Birnie said the pair did the right thing by bringing proper cold weather gear with them, staying with their machines and calling for help.

But during the pandemic, more than ever, the search and rescue group is urging people not to undertake high risk outdoor activities that could get them hurt or stranded.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronavirusbc coronavirusSearch and RescueCOSARSARcentral okanagan search and rescueStranded ATV riders
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.