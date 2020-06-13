Menu

Canada

Walks planned across Maritimes in memory of Indigenous woman killed by police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 13, 2020 9:42 am
Updated June 13, 2020 9:45 am
Chantel Moore is shown in this undated photo posted on a GoFundMe memorial page, Support for family of Chantel Moore.
Chantel Moore is shown in this undated photo posted on a GoFundMe memorial page, Support for family of Chantel Moore. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, GoFundMe

Marches have been organized for cities across the Maritimes Saturday in memory of a young Indigenous woman who was killed by police in northern New Brunswick last week.

Chantel Moore, 26, died after being shot by an officer on June 4.

READ MORE: Police watchdog to investigate fatal RCMP shooting of Indigenous man in New Brunswick

Indigenous groups have planned healing walks to take place simultaneously in Edmundston, Fredericton and Moncton, N.B., as well as Halifax and Membertou, N.S.

The groups organizing the walks say they should be described as Ikatomone, meaning “let’s guard.”

READ MORE: N.B. to hold coroner’s inquest into death of Chantel Moore as calls for systemic review continue

The main walk in Edmundston is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at the site of the sacred fire in Moore’s memory at the municipal garage on the Madawaska Maliseet First Nation.

It will proceed along a 1.2 kilometre route to the Edmundston Town Square opposite city hall.

