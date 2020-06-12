Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police looking for man wanted on warrants of ‘domestic incidents’

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted June 12, 2020 11:24 pm
Calgary police are searching for Tyler Curtis Lee Davis, 34, who is wanted on warrants related to two domestic incidents in June 2020.
Calgary police are searching for Tyler Curtis Lee Davis, 34, who is wanted on warrants related to two domestic incidents in June 2020. Courtesy: Calgary Police Service

Calgary police are looking for a man wanted on warrants related to two “domestic incidents” in the first week of June, according to a news release issued Friday.

Police want Tyler Curtis Lee Davis, 34, on warrants for:

  • four counts of criminal harassment
  • three counts of breaching a release order
  • two counts of breaching an emergency protection order
  • assault
  • theft under $5,000
  • intimidation

Officers said their attempts to find Davis “have been unsuccessful.”

“To protect the privacy of the victim, details about the incidents cannot be released,” police said.

Davis is five-foot-nine with an average build, brown eyes, black hair and three roses tattooed on the right side of his neck, police said.

If you know where he is, contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

Resources

Police encouraged people experiencing abuse in relationships to reach out because “these harmful behaviours often become worse over time.”

In addition to 211 and 911, people can call the Connect Family and Sexual Abuse Network at 1-877-237-5888 for sexual abuse or 403-234-7233 for domestic abuse.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceDomestic AbuseCalgary warrantsTyler Curtis Lee DavisTyler Curtis Lee Davis warrantswarrants Calgary
Flyers
More weekly flyers