Calgary police looking for man wanted on warrants of ‘domestic incidents’

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are looking for a man wanted on warrants related to two “domestic incidents” in the first week of June, according to a news release issued Friday.

Police want Tyler Curtis Lee Davis, 34, on warrants for:

four counts of criminal harassment

three counts of breaching a release order

two counts of breaching an emergency protection order

assault

theft under $5,000

intimidation

Officers said their attempts to find Davis “have been unsuccessful.”

“To protect the privacy of the victim, details about the incidents cannot be released,” police said.

Davis is five-foot-nine with an average build, brown eyes, black hair and three roses tattooed on the right side of his neck, police said.

If you know where he is, contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

Resources

Police encouraged people experiencing abuse in relationships to reach out because “these harmful behaviours often become worse over time.”

In addition to 211 and 911, people can call the Connect Family and Sexual Abuse Network at 1-877-237-5888 for sexual abuse or 403-234-7233 for domestic abuse.