PNE launches second drive-thru event — a CAR-B-Q

The PNE has announced another drive-thru event, this one to celebrate Father’s Day.

They are calling it the CAR-B-Q edition, which is a combination of barbecue and a custom car show that will run from June 18 to the 21.

Customers can pre-order a package that includes barbecue ribs, poutine or mac and cheese from some of the fair’s usual food vendors and pick it up during a specific time slot.

There will also be a custom car show on site.

Everyone is asked to stay in their cars and food must not be consumed on site.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and orders include two free tickets to the opening day of the 2021 PNE Fair.

The PNE’s first drive-thru, featuring mini donuts, was so popular the fair was forced to add an extra day.

“People have come from Pemberton, Chilliwack, all the way from the Interior, it’s been overwhelming,” said PNE spokesperson Laura Ballance May 24.

As PNE/Playland remains closed this summer due to the novel coronavirus, the event is projected to lose up to $52 million in gross revenue, according to Ballance, while net revenue losses could reach $10 million depending on when the PNE might resume operation.

