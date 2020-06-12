Edmonton lemonade stand raises money for ALS

Send this page to someone via email

For the third year in a row, the Andreychuks are hosting their Awesome Lemonade Stand in Edmonton to raise money for ALS.

ALS is also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. It gradually paralyzes people because the brain is no longer able to communicate with the muscles of the body.

The family is doing it in memory of their friend Adam.

“It was only a year after his diagnosis that he passed away, that was two years ago. He passed away at 34 years old. We do this in dedication and in memory to Adam and this is precisely how he would want us to remember him,” Kris Andreychuk said.

However, this year things will look a bit different.

“We thought it might not be appropriate to have a lemonade stand on our front lawn so we’re going to bring our lemonade stand to people.”

They will be delivering orders all day on June 19.

“We’re going to do 100 deliveries to people’s houses and we’re going to bring not only lemonade, but my mother-in-law Baba’s famous butter tarts to people who put in their order,” Andreychuk said.

“The Andreychuk family is a big family so we’ve got a lot of support, so we’re doing deliveries throughout the Edmonton area. Anyone who is willing to come and support us, we will drop off a bag of goodies on your door.”

To set up a delivery, email awesomelemonadestand@shaw.ca.