Crime

Manitoba RCMP make large seizure of drugs in Minnedosa

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted June 12, 2020 8:11 pm
Various drugs and paraphernalia Manitoba RCMP say they seized from a home in Minnedosa.
Various drugs and paraphernalia Manitoba RCMP say they seized from a home in Minnedosa. Handout / Manitoba RCMP

A large quantity of illegal drugs are off the streets after officers raided a home in Minnedosa, according to Manitoba RCMP.

Mounties say Spruce Plains RCMP, along with members of the West District Crime Reduction Team (CREST), and a K9 unit searched the home around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

They allegedly found 730 grams of methamphetamine, 73 grams of cocaine, numerous prescription pills, and over $5,500 in Canadian currency.

READ MORE: Drugs, weapons found in Selkirk traffic stop, say RCMP

Investigators estimate the value of the drugs to be around $126,000.

A 31-year-old woman from Minnedosa was arrested and is facing five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and one count of possession of property obtained by crime.

She was released and will appear in court on August 11, 2020.

The investigation continues.

