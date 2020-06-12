3 arrested after OPP seize cocaine, fentanyl in drug-trafficking raid in Northumberland County

Send this page to someone via email

Three people face drug-related charges following the raid of a residence in Brighton, Ont., on Thursday.

According to Northumberland OPP, as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation, officers — including members of the community street crime unit and emergency response team — executed a search warrant at a residence on George Street in Brighton.

Investigators seized quantities of suspected cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, a spring-loaded knife and other drug trafficking-related items.

OPP seized a spring-loaded knife as part of a raid in Brighton. Northumberland OPP

Nicole Swan, 45, and Paul Helm, 48, both of Brighton, and William Goheen, 58, of Quinte West, were arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine) and possession of a Schedule 1 substance (cocaine).

Story continues below advertisement

Swan and Goheen were also charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (opioid) and failure to comply with an undertaking.

Helm was also charged with possession of prohibited device or ammunition for a dangerous purpose and possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

All three were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Aug. 19, OPP stated Friday.