Guelph Black Heritage Society hosting ‘evening of liberation’ event

The Guelph Black Heritage Society will be hosting “An Evening of Liberation” on June 20.

Organizers say the virtual event through Zoom is “to come together, have fun and heal as a community” given the recent social and political climate.

The event will feature an Afro-Tribal dance lesson, traditional drumming and music from a local DJ.

Tickets are $10 and are available online. All money raised will go towards education and engagement initiatives.

They are also encouraging those attending to purchase a Latern Ale from Royal City Brewing, located at Victoria and York roads, with 50 cents from each can sold being donated to the Guelph Black Heritage Society.

The organization has made its mission to enhance the awareness of Guelph and Wellington County’s Black heritage.

It is also preserving the historical significance of the British Methodist Episcopal Church on Essex Street, which was built by former fugitive slaves in 1880 after they arrived via the Underground Railroad.

The Guelph Black Heritage Society purchased the church in 2012 and renamed the building to Heritage Hall.

Will you be joining this virtual event? You can also order Lantern Ale again with @RoyalCityBrew #virtualevent #fridaymorning pic.twitter.com/3OboQmmgTX — Guelph Black Heritage Society (@GuelphBHS) June 12, 2020

