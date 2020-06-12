Menu

Canada

Guelph Black Heritage Society hosting ‘evening of liberation’ event

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted June 12, 2020 5:02 pm
The Guelph Black Heritage Society says the event will feature drumming, dance lessons and a DJ.
The Guelph Black Heritage Society says the event will feature drumming, dance lessons and a DJ. Getty Images

The Guelph Black Heritage Society will be hosting “An Evening of Liberation” on June 20.

Organizers say the virtual event through Zoom is “to come together, have fun and heal as a community” given the recent social and political climate.

Black Lives Matter: Three steps to creating radical and systemic change

The event will feature an Afro-Tribal dance lesson, traditional drumming and music from a local DJ.

Tickets are $10 and are available online. All money raised will go towards education and engagement initiatives.

READ MORE: Work to tackle systemic racism in Guelph continues following protest: activist

They are also encouraging those attending to purchase a Latern Ale from Royal City Brewing, located at Victoria and York roads, with 50 cents from each can sold being donated to the Guelph Black Heritage Society.

The organization has made its mission to enhance the awareness of Guelph and Wellington County’s Black heritage.

It is also preserving the historical significance of the British Methodist Episcopal Church on Essex Street, which was built by former fugitive slaves in 1880 after they arrived via the Underground Railroad.

The Guelph Black Heritage Society purchased the church in 2012 and renamed the building to Heritage Hall.

