Peterborough child care operators refuse to reopen until province reinstates funding

Nearly a dozen child care centres in the Peterborough area say they will not be reopening amid relaxed coronavirus lockdowns until the province meets conditions over funding.

On Friday morning, a rally of staff representing child care and daycare centres gathered outside Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith’s constituency office.

On Tuesday, the province announced child care centres closed at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic could reopen on Friday.

However, the board of directors for 11 centres from Peterborough and Peterborough County say they are deferring reopening until the following conditions are met:

Reinstatement of funding to cover all costs during the closure period, including staff wages

A base funding model that would cover reopening costs for extra staffing, reduced fee income, cleaning supplies, personal protective equipment, alternate materials and staff training.

The demands come from the following centres:

Peterborough: All Seasons Learning Centre; Centre Éducatif Les Petits Curieux; Compass Early Learning and Care; Nursery Two Child Care; Northview Day Care and Nursery School; Strath MacLean Child Care Centre; Sunshine Child Care and Trent Child Care;

Keene: Northern Lights Children’s Daycare Centre

Buckhorn: Buckhorn Daycare

Norwood: Hucklebug Child Care Centre

“Child care operators across the province have partnered with the Ontario Coalition for Better Child Care and the Association of Early Childhood Educators of Ontario, and were involved in the production of an excellent reopening plan,” stated Sheila Olan-MacLean, CEO of Compass Early Learning & Care president of the Ontario Coalition for Better Child Care.

“Despite this input, the provincial government made the decision to reopen with very little notice, a lack of consultation by experts, and without addressing the retroactive funding decision that has left child care organizations across the province in a deficit position, after asserting that child care was a priority, and staff should be retained.”

Olan-MacLean says all licensed child cares in Ontario receives funding to subsidize parent fees. She claims a memo from the Ministry of Education in late March from the municipalities indicated funding would continue.

She says several organizations continued to pay their staff and home child care providers, however, 10 weeks into the closure the province announced a “sustainability plan” for child care.

“Which retroactively prohibited any provincial funding from being used for staff wages and allowed for only a very narrow definition of fixed costs (not including wages),” said Olan-MacLean.

“Municipalities were then told staff wages could only come from municipal and federal funding, however, we are hearing that municipalities are unsure if they have the funds to support this plan, leaving child care organizations with unexpected deficits and no ability to reopen.”

She says while they want to reopen centres to families, they want it done safely.

“To provide a healthy, joyful space for children to spend their days. This is not possible without sufficient funding,” she said.

Global News Peterborough has reached out to Smith for comment. He was not in attendance at the rally.

A representative for Smith’s office said Smith was unavailable as he is sitting in the Standing Committee on General Government until late Friday night.

More to come.

