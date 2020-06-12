Innisfil, Ont., beaches still closed, June 20 targeted for reopening

Send this page to someone via email

As Stage 2 of Ontario’s phased reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic begins Friday, some of the places that are now permitted to open will stay closed — at least for a little while longer.

Public beaches in Innisfil, Ont., will remain closed with a target reopening date of June 20, as town staff work toward implementing proper signage, physical distancing markers and enforcement, officials say.

The town’s splash pad on Church Street in Cookstown will reopen as soon as possible, pending consultation with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

“We are working very hard to reopen our beaches so residents can enjoy them,” Innisfil Mayor Lynn Dollin said in a statement.

“Since COVID-19 arrived in our community, residents have done an incredible job following public health guidelines. We ask for their patience as we put plans in place to continue to keep our community safe so we don’t undo our progress.”

Innisfil is overseen by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, which got the green light Monday to enter Stage 2 of Ontario’s regional reopening strategy.

The following parking lots will be limited to Innisfil residents only as part of the town’s measures to gradually reopen public beaches:

9th Line Road End

10th Line Park

12th/Mapleview Line Park and lot

30th Sideroad North Road End and dock

Guest Road lot

Shore Acres (Neilly Road lot)

Belle Ewart Park

Innisfil Beach Park (lots A, B, C, E and F)

Residents who are using the town’s parking lots will need to show their 2020 or 2019 parking pass or proof of property ownership or tenancy.

In Innisfil, outdoor sports facilities and multi-use fields, off-leash dog areas, outdoor picnic sites and benches, and skate parks have reopened. Soccer pitches and baseball diamonds near the Innisfil Recreational Complex remain closed.

Public boat launches in the town have reopened for Innisfil property owners and tenants.

In Innisfil, there have been 41 total cases of the novel coronavirus.

