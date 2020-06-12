Menu

Canada

Innisfil, Ont., beaches still closed, June 20 targeted for reopening

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 12, 2020 1:06 pm
L"We are working very hard to reopen our beaches so residents can enjoy them," Innisfil Mayor Lynn Dollin said in a statement.
L"We are working very hard to reopen our beaches so residents can enjoy them," Innisfil Mayor Lynn Dollin said in a statement. CP Photo by BORIS SPREMO.

As Stage 2 of Ontario’s phased reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic begins Friday, some of the places that are now permitted to open will stay closed — at least for a little while longer.

Public beaches in Innisfil, Ont., will remain closed with a target reopening date of June 20, as town staff work toward implementing proper signage, physical distancing markers and enforcement, officials say.

The town’s splash pad on Church Street in Cookstown will reopen as soon as possible, pending consultation with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

READ MORE: Seven new coronavirus cases reported in Simcoe Muskoka, local total now at 511

“We are working very hard to reopen our beaches so residents can enjoy them,” Innisfil Mayor Lynn Dollin said in a statement.

“Since COVID-19 arrived in our community, residents have done an incredible job following public health guidelines. We ask for their patience as we put plans in place to continue to keep our community safe so we don’t undo our progress.”

Innisfil is overseen by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, which got the green light Monday to enter Stage 2 of Ontario’s regional reopening strategy.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: What Barrie, Ont.’s Phase 2 reopening will look like

The following parking lots will be limited to Innisfil residents only as part of the town’s measures to gradually reopen public beaches:

  • 9th Line Road End
  • 10th Line Park
  • 12th/Mapleview Line Park and lot
  • 30th Sideroad North Road End and dock
  • Guest Road lot
  • Shore Acres (Neilly Road lot)
  • Belle Ewart Park
  • Innisfil Beach Park (lots A, B, C, E and F)

Residents who are using the town’s parking lots will need to show their 2020 or 2019 parking pass or proof of property ownership or tenancy.

READ MORE: Barrie, Ont., ‘in shape’ for Phase 2 reopening but concerns remain over GTA visitors: mayor

In Innisfil, outdoor sports facilities and multi-use fields, off-leash dog areas, outdoor picnic sites and benches, and skate parks have reopened. Soccer pitches and baseball diamonds near the Innisfil Recreational Complex remain closed.

Public boat launches in the town have reopened for Innisfil property owners and tenants.

In Innisfil, there have been 41 total cases of the novel coronavirus.

Regions in Ontario open up restaurant patios
Regions in Ontario open up restaurant patios
