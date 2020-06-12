Another day, another severe thunderstorm watch for the Okanagan Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada issued another severe thunderstorm watch for the Okanagan Friday morning.

The watch covers the entire valley from south to north.

Environment Canada said conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

A severe thunderstorm watch was also issued on Thursday producing late afternoon and early evening lightning and thunder around the valley.

Parts of the Okanagan also experienced a heavy rainstorm Thursday evening.

INTENSE rain storm in Kelowna at this hour! Take a look! pic.twitter.com/A6WF7U5SSM — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) June 12, 2020

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Environment Canada predicts parts of the valley could receive another 10 millimetres of rain throughout the day Friday.