Another day, another severe thunderstorm watch for the Okanagan Friday

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted June 12, 2020 12:09 pm
Parts of the Okanagan Valley saw heavy rain Thursday evening. More rain and the potential for severe thunder is in the forecast for Friday. .
Parts of the Okanagan Valley saw heavy rain Thursday evening. More rain and the potential for severe thunder is in the forecast for Friday. . Contributed

Environment Canada issued another severe thunderstorm watch for the Okanagan Friday morning.

The watch covers the entire valley from south to north.

Environment Canada said conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

READ MORE: ‘Dangerous’ thunderstorm expected to roll across B.C. Southern Interior

 

A severe thunderstorm watch was also issued on Thursday producing late afternoon and early evening lightning and thunder around the valley.

Parts of the Okanagan also experienced a heavy rainstorm Thursday evening.

Story continues below advertisement

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Environment Canada predicts parts of the valley could receive another 10 millimetres of rain throughout the day Friday.

