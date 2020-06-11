The Queen makes first-ever public video call thanks to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

She’s a cyber queen now.

Much of the world, including that of the Royal Family, has been forced into lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic. As such, people have learned to rely on technology now more than ever.

And that includes the Queen, who made history by making her first-ever public video call in partnership with Carers Trust, a U.K. charity that provides support to personal care workers, during Carers Week 2020.

She, alongside daughter Princess Anne, spoke with a group of carers to find out more about the challenges they face, especially during these tough times.

The video states that in the U.K., there are seven million unpaid people who are caring for an “ill, frail or disabled family member or friend.”

One caregiver said she’d been in this role since she was eight. Another mentioned that care workers often must wear many different hats, including that of a nurse, sociologist and psychiatrist.

“I think we all recognize that we know carers somewhere,” Princess Anne says in the video. “Maybe we have stopped and wondered how on earth we can help.”

“Interesting listening to all your tales and stories,” her mother, the Queen, added. “I’m very impressed by what you have achieved already. I’m very glad to have been able to join you today.”

Her Majesty also made headlines last month with a surprise video call to health-care workers. While she didn’t make a visual appearance, she had an audio message to share.

“This is rather an important day,” the 94-year-old monarch says. “They’ve obviously had a very important part to play recently.”

As the message continued, Prince Charles, Camilla Parker-Bowles, Prince William, Middleton, Princess Anne and Sophie, Countess of Wessex took the opportunity to send their thanks to nurses.

“On this International Nurses Day, my family and I want to join the chorus of thank you to nursing and midwifery staff all over the country and, indeed, the world,” Prince Charles, the future king, says.

The touching footage shows Middleton, Princess Anne and the countess chatting with nurses about what it’s like on the ground as the world battles the rapidly spreading virus.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you for everything you’re doing,” William chimes in.

