Nova Scotia’s premier takes wait-and-see stand on lifting of regional travel

Nova Scotia’s premier is throwing some cold water on the idea that there could be non-restricted travel within the Atlantic provinces by early July.
Stephen McNeil issued a short statement today saying that while Nova Scotia is open to the so-called “Atlantic bubble,” his province can’t put a date on such an opening yet.
READ MORE: Coronavirus: No new cases reported as Nova Scotia active case total drops to 4
McNeil says he can’t be more specific until his province is sure that case numbers for COVID-19 remain low throughout the region.
Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King was a little more definitive when asked about the idea following a meeting of Atlantic premiers on Wednesday.
King told CBC there “seems to be agreement” for some Atlantic bubbling by sometime in early July if a downward trend in COVID-19 cases continues in the region.
READ MORE: Coronavirus: N.S. eases long-term care visitor restrictions, begins reporting active cases
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
However, McNeil says if Nova Scotia continues to flatten its curve the province’s first priority will be to ease restrictions at home.
Comments