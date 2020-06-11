Menu

Man in stolen truck leads officers through 3 Alberta communities: Edmonton police

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted June 11, 2020 1:20 pm
RCMP and Edmonton police on scene of a collision on 50 Street and Highway 510 in Beaumont, Alta., Thursday, June 11, 2020. .
RCMP and Edmonton police on scene of a collision on 50 Street and Highway 510 in Beaumont, Alta., Thursday, June 11, 2020. . Global 1 news helicopter

Charges are pending against a 29-year-old man after a police chase through three communities ended in a collision south of Edmonton Thursday morning.

A man driving what police said was a stolen 2002 Dodge Ram truck “entered into a criminal flight” at around 3:15 a.m.

The man drove through Sherwood Park and eventually ended up westbound on 41 Avenue within Edmonton’s city limits.

Officers put down a spike belt, but police said the vehicle continued driving. It went through a red light at Township Road 510 and 50 Street in Beaumont, Alta., where the truck collided with a 2018 Nissan Titan that was heading south on 50 Street, according to police.

The intersection is located on the northern edge of Beaumont, which is located about five kilometres south of Edmonton.

The 30-year-old woman driving the Titan truck sustained minor injuries, a spokesperson with the Edmonton Police Service said.

The man driving the Dodge Ram was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said charges are pending against the man driving the Dodge Ram, but did not say what or how many charges the man was facing.

Just after 10:30 a.m., RCMP said the collision scene was clear and traffic in the area was flowing smoothly.

