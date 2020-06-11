Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Liberals seek 2nd extension on deadline to change assisted dying law

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 11, 2020 12:34 pm
Updated June 11, 2020 12:39 pm
Bill aims to ease rules in Canada’s medically-assisted dying laws
WATCH ABOVE (Feb. 25): Bill aims to ease rules in Canada's medically-assisted dying laws

OTTAWA  The federal government is asking a judge to extend the deadline for revising its law on medical aid in dying.

A Quebec court found parts of the law unconstitutional last fall, ordering the government to change a provision saying that someone’s death has to be “reasonably foreseeable” to be eligible to end his or her life with a doctor’s help.

The court has already extended the deadline for Parliament to revise the law once, until July 11, but the Liberals say they can’t make changes in time.

READ MORE: Liberals set to drop some assisted dying restrictions with new legislation

Justice Minister David Lametti and Health Minister Patty Hajdu say in a statement that the COVID-19 pandemic has meant Parliament can’t do regular business and they want until Dec. 18 to pass the legislation.

Story continues below advertisement

The Liberals themselves have suspended nearly all regular functions in the House of Commons until at least the fall, with the co-operation of the New Democrats, saying it’s unsafe to meet for ordinary business.

The ministers say without an extension, the one segment of the law would stop applying only in Quebec as of July 12.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Justin TrudeauLiberalsAssisted DyingPatty Hajdumedically-assisted deathdavid lamettiMedical-assisted dyingassisted dying legislation canada
Flyers
More weekly flyers