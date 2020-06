Liberals seek 2nd extension on deadline to change assisted dying law

Send this page to someone via email

OTTAWA  The federal government is asking a judge to extend the deadline for revising its law on medical aid in dying.

A Quebec court found parts of the law unconstitutional last fall, ordering the government to change a provision saying that someone’s death has to be “reasonably foreseeable” to be eligible to end his or her life with a doctor’s help.

The court has already extended the deadline for Parliament to revise the law once, until July 11, but the Liberals say they can’t make changes in time.

Justice Minister David Lametti and Health Minister Patty Hajdu say in a statement that the COVID-19 pandemic has meant Parliament can’t do regular business and they want until Dec. 18 to pass the legislation.

The Liberals themselves have suspended nearly all regular functions in the House of Commons until at least the fall, with the co-operation of the New Democrats, saying it’s unsafe to meet for ordinary business.

The ministers say without an extension, the one segment of the law would stop applying only in Quebec as of July 12.