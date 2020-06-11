Quebec looks to recognize caregivers’ efforts with Bill 56

Send this page to someone via email

On Thursday, Marguerite Blais, Quebec’s minister responsible for seniors, tabled Bill 56, which aims to better support caregivers who devote themselves to the elderly.

The government wants to better recognize their efforts and contributions. A proposed law and a provincewide policy will frame the role played by family caregivers.

The bill also proposes the creation of a Quebec observatory for caregivers, which will provide “reliable and objective” information on caregivers.

In addition, a government action plan for family caregivers must be prepared every five years.

If passed, the different ministries will have to take into account the guiding principles of the future national policy in their programs and services.

Bill 56 cannot be studied and passed until the fall session at the National Assembly.