Winnipeg Jets, NHL playoff teams to begin full training camps on July 10

Send this page to someone via email

The National Hockey League and the NHL Players’ Association (NHLPA) have jointly announced that Phase 3 of the return-to-play plan, which would be the start of full training camps, will begin on Friday, July 10.

The NHL has been idle since suspending the season due to the coronavirus pandemic on March 12.

That July 10 start date would be contingent on securing the go-ahead from health officials that it would be medically safe to do so and the NHL and the NHLPA having reached an overall agreement on the resumption of play.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Once those two important pieces are in place, the length of training camp and a start date to the play-in round of the post-season (Phase 4) would be determined at a later date.

Story continues below advertisement

According to an NHLPA spokesperson, it is “likely” the majority of the training camps would be held in the 24 home cities. In the case of the Winnipeg Jets and the other six Canada-based teams, that would require all of their players arriving on site by June 26 to be ready for Day 1 of camp if the mandatory 14-day quarantine remains in effect for those re-entering the country.

There has been no official word on if that order will be eased or lifted by the federal government.

0:37 Winnipeg Jets owner Mark Chipman talks about suspension of NHL season Winnipeg Jets owner Mark Chipman talks about suspension of NHL season