Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Truck driver found criminally negligent in 4 deaths in Kingston Hwy. 401 crash

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 11, 2020 12:51 pm
Dunhill Tabanao, who is accused of four counts of criminal negligence this week, leaves the Kingston court during his trial in November, 2019.
Dunhill Tabanao, who is accused of four counts of criminal negligence this week, leaves the Kingston court during his trial in November, 2019. File

A Quebec trucker charged in connection with fatal crash on Highway 401 that killed four people in Kingston, Ont., years ago was found guilty of all charges this week.

In a Kingston court on Monday, 40-year-old Dunhill Tabanao was found guilty during a teleconference court appearance.

READ MORE: Highway 401 near Kingston reopens after 4 dead, 2 injured in crash

He was charged with four counts of criminal negligence causing death and three counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

The 2017 crash claimed the lives of four Kingston residents:  44-year-old Christine Hanrahan and her partner, 40-year-old Pierre Courville, as well as her 25-year-old son Mitchell Caird and his friend, 21-year-old Zack MacGregor.

Three others were severely injured during the incident.

Story continues below advertisement
Closing arguements are underway at the trial of Quebec truck driver Dunhill Tabanao
Closing arguements are underway at the trial of Quebec truck driver Dunhill Tabanao

Police said seven vehicles were involved in the collision, including four tractor-trailers, a commercial armored truck and two passenger vehicles.

Tobanao is expected to have a sentencing hearing in about eight weeks, although a date has yet to be set.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuiltyDunhill Tabanaohighway 401 fatalKingston highway 401fatal accident highway 401highway 401 deathstruck driver guiltytruck found guiltytrucker kingston convicted
Flyers
More weekly flyers