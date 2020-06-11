Truck driver found criminally negligent in 4 deaths in Kingston Hwy. 401 crash

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Quebec trucker charged in connection with fatal crash on Highway 401 that killed four people in Kingston, Ont., years ago was found guilty of all charges this week.

In a Kingston court on Monday, 40-year-old Dunhill Tabanao was found guilty during a teleconference court appearance.

He was charged with four counts of criminal negligence causing death and three counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

The 2017 crash claimed the lives of four Kingston residents: 44-year-old Christine Hanrahan and her partner, 40-year-old Pierre Courville, as well as her 25-year-old son Mitchell Caird and his friend, 21-year-old Zack MacGregor.

Three others were severely injured during the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

2:02 Closing arguements are underway at the trial of Quebec truck driver Dunhill Tabanao Closing arguements are underway at the trial of Quebec truck driver Dunhill Tabanao

Police said seven vehicles were involved in the collision, including four tractor-trailers, a commercial armored truck and two passenger vehicles.

Tobanao is expected to have a sentencing hearing in about eight weeks, although a date has yet to be set.