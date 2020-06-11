Ontario government names Cathy Fooks as new patient ombudsman

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – The Ontario government named a new patient ombudsman on Thursday.

Cathy Fooks will assume the role on July 13 for a five-year term, according to a government statement.

The patient ombudsman investigates complaints about hospitals, long-term care homes and home and community care.

The ombudsman also makes recommendations to the government to prevent issues from reoccurring.

Fooks will also oversee an investigation into the experiences of long-term care residents during the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said.

She previously served as the executive director of the Health Council of Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

The ombudsman role has been vacant since current Health Minister Christine Elliott resigned in 2018 to pursue the Ontario Progressive Conservative party leadership.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Cathy Fooks brings over thirty years of experience advocating for change to improve the care Ontarians receive,” Elliott said in a statement. “Having served as Ontario’s first Patient Ombudsman, I know how this role can directly help people by shining a spotlight on how we can improve the quality of care for all Ontarians.”

2:15 Coronavirus: Ontario Government takes over 5 homes, commits to independent commission on long-term care Coronavirus: Ontario Government takes over 5 homes, commits to independent commission on long-term care