Coronavirus: Peterborough cases remain at 91, Northumberland County reports 1 new case

Send this page to someone via email

For the second day in a row, Peterborough Public Health reports no new cases of coronavirus , maintaining the overall total of 91 cases.

In its daily update for Peterborough city and county along with Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation, the health unit reports there are only four active cases.

Of the 91 cases, 85 have been declared resolved — approximately 93 per cent.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Since the pandemic, there have been two deaths related to COVID-19 complications, with the last occurring in April.

There are currently no institutional outbreaks.

More than 11,450 people have been tested for the virus. A drive-thru clinic — led by Peterborough County-City Paramedics — was conducted Thursday at the Buckhorn Community Centre in Buckhorn, north of the city.

Story continues below advertisement

One-day drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinics will continue throughout the County of Peterborough until June 17. A clinic Thursday was held in Buckhorn. Other scheduled clinics include: