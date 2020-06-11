Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Peterborough cases remain at 91, Northumberland County reports 1 new case

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 11, 2020 5:04 pm
A nurse prepares a testing swab at a temporary COVID-19 test clinic.
A nurse prepares a testing swab at a temporary COVID-19 test clinic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

For the second day in a row, Peterborough Public Health reports no new cases of coronavirus , maintaining the overall total of 91 cases.

In its daily update for Peterborough city and county along with Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation, the health unit reports there are only four active cases.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: What’s reopening and remaining closed in Peterborough for Stage 2

Of the 91 cases, 85 have been declared resolved — approximately 93 per cent.

Since the pandemic, there have been two deaths related to COVID-19 complications, with the last occurring in April.

There are currently no institutional outbreaks.

More than 11,450 people have been tested for the virus. A drive-thru clinic — led by Peterborough County-City Paramedics — was conducted Thursday at the Buckhorn Community Centre in Buckhorn, north of the city.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Hours of operation changing for drive-thru testing clinic in Peterborough

One-day drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinics will continue throughout the County of Peterborough until June 17. A clinic Thursday was held in Buckhorn. Other scheduled clinics include:

  • Monday, June 15 — Norwood (Asphodel-Norwood Community Centre, 88 Alma St.)
  • Tuesday, June 16 — Township of Douro-Dummer (Douro Community Centre, 2893 Hwy. 28 at the intersection of County Road 4)
  • Wednesday, June 17 — Keene (Otonabee Memorial Community Centre, 24 Fourth St.)
Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health UnitA new case in Northumberland County on Thursday increases the county’s overall total to 18 confirmed cases. Of those cases, 17 are reported resolved.There remains 156 cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes (130 resolved, up 1 since Wednesday), and all eight cases in Haliburton County are now resolved.There have been 32 deaths related to COVID-19 complications within the health unit’s jurisdiction, all in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Twenty-eight of the deaths were residents due to a coronavirus outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon.
Many City of Peterborough facilities remain closed even after lifting of restrictions by province.
Eleven of the cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes required hospitalization. One case in both counties required hospitalized care.Overall, the health unit’s 182 cases, 155 are resolved — approximately 85 per cent.There are currently no active institutional outbreaks.
