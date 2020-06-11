Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: Premier Doug Ford, health minister test negative for COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 11, 2020 11:13 am
Updated June 11, 2020 11:19 am
WATCH ABOVE: The mayors in, and chair of, the Region of Halton have sent a letter to Premier Doug Ford asking him to allow the region to enter into phase two of reopening like most of the province on Friday. Tom Hayes reports.

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford has tested negative for COVID-19.

His office said Wednesday he would get tested after learning that Education Minister Stephen Lecce had come into contact with someone who was infected.

Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott held a joint news conference the day before with Lecce to announce a child-care reopening plan.

READ MORE: 203 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths in Ontario as total cases reach 31,544

Lecce’s test result came back negative, and the premier’s office says today that Ford’s and Elliott’s were negative as well.

Ontario is reporting 203 new cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the province to a total of 31,544.

That’s an increase of 0.6 per cent over the previous day — the lowest growth rate in new cases since early March.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
