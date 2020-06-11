Coronavirus: Premier Doug Ford, health minister test negative for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford has tested negative for COVID-19.

His office said Wednesday he would get tested after learning that Education Minister Stephen Lecce had come into contact with someone who was infected.

Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott held a joint news conference the day before with Lecce to announce a child-care reopening plan.

Lecce’s test result came back negative, and the premier’s office says today that Ford’s and Elliott’s were negative as well.

Ontario is reporting 203 new cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the province to a total of 31,544.

That’s an increase of 0.6 per cent over the previous day — the lowest growth rate in new cases since early March.

