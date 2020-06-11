Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign receiver Mekale McKay

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have added more depth to their receiving corps, if there is a 2020 CFL season.

The defending Grey Cup champions announced on Thursday that they have signed American Mekale McKay, whose negotiation list rights were originally acquired in a trade with Hamilton in 2016 in exchange for defensive back Johnny Adams.

McKay is a 26-year-old native of Louisville, Ky., who played for the University of Arkansas before transferring to Cincinnati following his freshman year. In 10 games as a starter for the Razorbacks, McKay caught 21 passes for 317 yards and two touchdowns. Over the next three seasons, the six-foot-four, 210-pound receiver played in 38 games for the Bearcats and hauled in 87 passes for 1,717 yards and 17 majors.

McKay signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and also spent time with Jacksonville, Denver, Tennessee, Chicago and Dallas before signing with San Antonio of the Alliance of American Football in 2019. He played seven games for the Commanders and had 22 receptions for 375 yards and four touchdowns before the league folded.

Earlier this year, McKay played for the XFL’s New York Guardians and was second on the team with 12 catches for 184 yards until that league shut down after just five games due to the coronavirus pandemic, and eventually ceased operations about a month later on April 10.

McKay joins a roster that includes veterans Darvin Adams, Drew Wolitarsky, Nic Demski, Kenny Lawler, Rasheed Bailey and Daniel Petermann, as well as return specialists Lucky Whitehead, Janarion Grant and Charles Nelson, who are also expected to compete for playing time at the receiver position if there is a training camp in the late summer or early fall.

