Coronavirus: Hours of operation changing for drive-thru testing clinic in Peterborough

The hours of operation for the drive-thru coronavirus testing clinic in Peterborough, Ont., will be changing.

According to Peterborough Public Health, the clinic at the Kinsmen Civic Centre for residents without symptoms will operate Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The clinic, which opened on May 27, will continue until at least June 19.

Testing is provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those wishing to be tested on the weekend (with or without symptoms) can call the COVID-19 assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre at 705-876-5086 to book an appointment. The centre operates by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

One-day drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinics will continue throughout the County of Peterborough until June 17.

Thursday, June 11 — Buckhorn (Buckhorn Community Centre, 1782 Lakehurst Rd.)

Friday, June 12 — Millbrook (Cavan Monaghan Community Centre, 986 Peterborough County Rd. 10)

Monday, June 15 — Norwood (Asphodel-Norwood Community Centre, 88 Alma St.)

Tuesday, June 16 — Township of Douro-Dummer (Douro Community Centre, 2893 Hwy. 28 at the intersection of County Road 4)

Wednesday, June 17 — Keene (Otonabee Memorial Community Centre, 24 Fourth St.)