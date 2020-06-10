Port Coquitlam, B.C., eyes pilot project to allow drinking in public parks

Send this page to someone via email

Port Coquitlam could be the next Metro Vancouver municipality to experiment with allowing alcohol in public parks.

The city says it is launching a pilot project to allow “responsible liquor consumption by adults of legal drinking age” at seven parks, amid COVID-19.

Castle, Settlers, Gates, Lions, Aggie, Evergreen and Cedar Drive parks, which all have washrooms, picnic tables, shelters and which are inspected at least weekly were chosen for the pilot.

1:59 Coronavirus: How do we make public spaces safe during a pandemic? Coronavirus: How do we make public spaces safe during a pandemic?

City council will vote on bylaw changes to allow the pilot on June 23. If approved, the initiative could launch the following day.

Drinking in public places is legal in British Columbia where specifically authorized by local bylaws that detail where and when liquor consumption is permitted.

The City of North Vancouver approved its own public drinking pilot project earlier this month, which specifies a handful of public parks where adults may legally consume alcohol.

A similar proposal was defeated at Vancouver city council.

Port Coquitlam says RCMP and bylaw officers will monitor parks and respond to complaints about bad behaviour.

If approved, the pilot would run until Oct. 31.