Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Barrie, Orillia, Midland areas

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 10, 2020 2:13 pm
The main threats are wind gusts of 100 kilometres per hour that may cause local power outages and torrential downpours.
The main threats are wind gusts of 100 kilometres per hour that may cause local power outages and torrential downpours. Courtesy: Christina Janes

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the Ontario regions of Barrie, Collingwood, Midland, Orillia, Hillsdale, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Lagoon City and Washago, Environment Canada says.

According to the federal weather agency, conditions are favourable for “dangerous thunderstorms” to develop that may be capable of producing damaging winds, hail and heavy rain.

READ MORE: Risk of severe storms, damaging winds in southern Ontario on Wednesday

Isolated severe thunderstorms may develop Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening. The main threats are wind gusts of 100 kilometres per hour that may cause local power outages and torrential downpours.

“Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road,” the federal weather agency says.

“Heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada says large hail is also possible.

READ MORE: Heatwave in the forecast for southern Ontario this weekend

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce large hail, damaging winds or torrential rail.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management is recommending residents to immediately take cover if threatening weather begins.

How to calm your dog during a thunderstorm
How to calm your dog during a thunderstorm
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment CanadaOrilliaMidlandcollingwoodBarrie weatherHillsdaleOrillia WeatherWashagoCollingwood weatherMidland weatherOrr LakeEnvironment Canada BarrieBarrie ThunderstormBarrie June thunderstorm
Flyers
More weekly flyers