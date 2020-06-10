Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Barrie, Orillia, Midland areas

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the Ontario regions of Barrie, Collingwood, Midland, Orillia, Hillsdale, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Lagoon City and Washago, Environment Canada says.

According to the federal weather agency, conditions are favourable for “dangerous thunderstorms” to develop that may be capable of producing damaging winds, hail and heavy rain.

Isolated severe thunderstorms may develop Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening. The main threats are wind gusts of 100 kilometres per hour that may cause local power outages and torrential downpours.

“Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road,” the federal weather agency says.

“Heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada says large hail is also possible.

READ MORE: Heatwave in the forecast for southern Ontario this weekend

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce large hail, damaging winds or torrential rail.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management is recommending residents to immediately take cover if threatening weather begins.

3:53 How to calm your dog during a thunderstorm How to calm your dog during a thunderstorm