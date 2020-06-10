2020 Wharf Rat Rally in Digby postponed due to coronavirus restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

The Wharf Rat Rally board of directors announced Wednesday that it is temporarily putting the brakes on the motorcycle rally in Digby due to coronavirus restrictions.

The rally was scheduled to take place from Sept. 2 to 6.

“It will be strange not to see the town filled with crowds and motorcycles on the Labour Day weekend for the first time in 16 years,” says Rickey Stewart, chair of the board. “However, we are looking at these challenging times as time to refresh, develop, re-envision the event and come back stronger in 2021.”

In a statement, the board said the Wharf Rat Rally has been one of the region’s largest economic drivers for 15 years, with the planning for each event beginning a year in advance.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the association, the town of just over 2,000 had an influx of 21,870 total visitors on 8,020 motorcycles in 2017. The Wharf Rat Rally generated a $4.9-million boost to the Nova Scotia economy.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“The rally has always focused on making it a safe and friendly biker event which, in light of the COVID-19 physical distancing requirements, will be difficult to do,” the statement reads.

In the meantime, organizers are working to keep some popular activities available for 2020, such as an online 50/50 draw and new merchandise.