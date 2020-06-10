Calgary man killed paragliding in Kananaskis near Elbow Falls

Alberta RCMP say a Calgary man has been found dead in Kananaskis following a paragliding accident.
According to Cochrane RCMP, officers received a complaint about a paraglider who had gone missing from the Elbow Falls on Tuesday.
RCMP searched the area with Kananaskis Emergency Services and found the body of the 56-year-old man.
In a Wednesday news release, RCMP said it’s believed the man became stuck in a tree during his decent, then falling to the ground below.
A medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.
The name of the victim hasn’t been released by RCMP.
