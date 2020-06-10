Madoc Township man charged with sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

A Madoc Township man is facing a sexual assault charge, police say.

Brian Coe, a 34-year-old, was arrested and charged with sexual assault on June 3.

Police say the alleged assault involved an adult woman.

They believe the incident to be isolated and say there is no concern for public safety.

OPP have yet to respond when asked where and when the assault happened.

Coe was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court again on Aug. 13.

