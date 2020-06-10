Menu

Crime

Madoc Township man charged with sexual assault

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 10, 2020 11:47 am
opp
OPP have charged a Madoc man with sexual assault. Don Mitchell / Global News

A Madoc Township man is facing a sexual assault charge, police say.

Brian Coe, a 34-year-old, was arrested and charged with sexual assault on June 3.

READ MORE: OPP officer charged with historic sexual assault involving minor

Police say the alleged assault involved an adult woman.

They believe the incident to be isolated and say there is no concern for public safety.

OPP have yet to respond when asked where and when the assault happened.

Coe was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court again on Aug. 13.

